Search
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw date, time, tickets, where to watch, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw start time, stream, undercard, ticket info set
Efe Ajagba | Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) of Ughelli, Nigeria and Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri battle it out at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The pair squares off in the ten-round main event bout, headlining Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Ajagba vs Shaw airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 15.

In the co-main main event Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Rome, Italy goes up against Jonathan Rice of Columbia, South Carolina. The heavyweight co-feature bout is also scheduled for ten rounds.

Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn takes on Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a six-rounder at featherweight. As well, Puerto Rico-born and raised in Albany, New York, Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) meets Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Also on the card, Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

Plus, Haven Brady (8-0, 4 KOs) of Albany, Georgia takes on Ruben Cervera(13-3, 11 KOs) of Santa Marta, Colombia in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. In addition, Cleveland-born Dante Benjamin Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs) duels fellow unbeaten Emmanueal Austin (6-0, 6 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ajagba vs Shaw tickets

Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw tickets to witness all the action at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14 are on sale.

Ajagba vs Shaw tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 14. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The undercard starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw in Australia & other countries

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 15. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

The undercard starts at 11 am AEDT.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ajagba vs Shaw from practically anywhere.

Ajagba vs Shaw fight card

The current Ajagba vs Shaw fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Julian Smith, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097