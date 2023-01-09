Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) of Ughelli, Nigeria and Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri battle it out at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The pair squares off in the ten-round main event bout, headlining Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Ajagba vs Shaw airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 15.

In the co-main main event Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Rome, Italy goes up against Jonathan Rice of Columbia, South Carolina. The heavyweight co-feature bout is also scheduled for ten rounds.

Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn takes on Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a six-rounder at featherweight. As well, Puerto Rico-born and raised in Albany, New York, Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) meets Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Also on the card, Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

Plus, Haven Brady (8-0, 4 KOs) of Albany, Georgia takes on Ruben Cervera(13-3, 11 KOs) of Santa Marta, Colombia in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. In addition, Cleveland-born Dante Benjamin Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs) duels fellow unbeaten Emmanueal Austin (6-0, 6 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ajagba vs Shaw tickets

Ajagba vs Shaw tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 14. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The undercard starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw in Australia & other countries

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 15. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

The undercard starts at 11 am AEDT.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ajagba vs Shaw from practically anywhere.

Ajagba vs Shaw fight card

The current Ajagba vs Shaw fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 6 rounds, welterweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Julian Smith, 6 rounds, junior welterweight