KSI (1-0) and Faze Temperrr (1-0) square off in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14. The contest features British YouTuber of Watford, England and Brazilian YouTuber of Sao Paulo, Brazil battling it out on the top of MF & DAZN: X Series 004, billed as “Uncaged”. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 15.

In the co-main event, Slim Albaher and Tom Zanetti duel in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Salt Papi takes on Josh Brueckner in a four-rounder at catchweight, Ryan Taylor meets Swarmz in a three–rounder at heavyweight and Faith Ordway faces Elle Brooke in a four-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Anthony Taylor goes up against Idris Virgo in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch KSI vs Faze Temper

Boxing fans can watch KSI vs Faze Temperrr live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, January 14. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 pm GMT and 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT, respectively.

The DAZN PPV cost is $39.99 added to DAZN monthly subscription at $19.99.

How to watch KSI vs Faze Temper in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch KSI vs Faze Temperrr live stream on DAZN and Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 15. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEDT.

The DAZN PPV cost is $14.99 added to DAZN monthly subscription at $13.99.

The PPV cost on Kayo is $29.95. No separate Kayo subscription is required.

KSI vs Faze Temper fight card

The current KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight card looks as the following:

KSI vs. Faze Temper, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner, 4 rounds, catchweight

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke, 4 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo, 4 rounds, light heavyweight