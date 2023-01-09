Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 67 fight card, Imavov vs Gastelum

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum

Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off 2023 with UFC Vegas 67 fight card taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum airs live on Sunday, January 15.

Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) won three of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing last September at UFC Paris, No. 12-ranked contender scored a unanimous decision against Joaquin Buckley. Before that he stopped Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch in the second round.

Kelvin Gastelum (16-8, 1 NC) last fought in August 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier. Earlier the same year, No. 14-ranked contender suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker and defeated Ian Heinisch also by UD.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige and Damon Jackson battle it out at featherweight. No. 13 Ige (15-6) is looking to rebound from a trio of defeats. Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC) targets his fifth win in a row.

Among other UFC Vegas 67 main card bouts, Punahele Soriano (9-2) faces Roman Kopylov (9-2) at middleweight and Ketlen Vieira (13-2) takes on Raquel Pennington (14-9) at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) meets Raoni Barcelos (17-3) at bantamweight.

The preliminary card features, Claudio Ribeiro (10-2) up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5) at middleweight, Mateusz Rebecki (16-1) faceoff Nick Fiore (6-0) at lightweight and Javid Basharat (13-0) versus Mateus Mendonca 10-0) at bantamweight. As well, Allan Nascimento (19-6) battles Carlos Hernandez (8-1) at flyweight, Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) goes up against Dan Argueta (8-1) at featherweight and Charles Johnson (12-3) duels Jimmy Flick (16-5) at flyweight.

In addition, Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) and Sijara Eubanks (8-7) square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum card

The current UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary card

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore
  • Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks
