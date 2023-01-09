Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off 2023 with UFC Vegas 67 fight card taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum airs live on Sunday, January 15.

Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) won three of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing last September at UFC Paris, No. 12-ranked contender scored a unanimous decision against Joaquin Buckley. Before that he stopped Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch in the second round.

Kelvin Gastelum (16-8, 1 NC) last fought in August 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier. Earlier the same year, No. 14-ranked contender suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker and defeated Ian Heinisch also by UD.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige and Damon Jackson battle it out at featherweight. No. 13 Ige (15-6) is looking to rebound from a trio of defeats. Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC) targets his fifth win in a row.

Among other UFC Vegas 67 main card bouts, Punahele Soriano (9-2) faces Roman Kopylov (9-2) at middleweight and Ketlen Vieira (13-2) takes on Raquel Pennington (14-9) at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) meets Raoni Barcelos (17-3) at bantamweight.

The preliminary card features, Claudio Ribeiro (10-2) up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5) at middleweight, Mateusz Rebecki (16-1) faceoff Nick Fiore (6-0) at lightweight and Javid Basharat (13-0) versus Mateus Mendonca 10-0) at bantamweight. As well, Allan Nascimento (19-6) battles Carlos Hernandez (8-1) at flyweight, Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) goes up against Dan Argueta (8-1) at featherweight and Charles Johnson (12-3) duels Jimmy Flick (16-5) at flyweight.

In addition, Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) and Sijara Eubanks (8-7) square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum card

The current UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary card

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks