Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off 2023 with UFC Vegas 67 fight card taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum airs live on Sunday, January 15.
Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) won three of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing last September at UFC Paris, No. 12-ranked contender scored a unanimous decision against Joaquin Buckley. Before that he stopped Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch in the second round.
Kelvin Gastelum (16-8, 1 NC) last fought in August 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier. Earlier the same year, No. 14-ranked contender suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker and defeated Ian Heinisch also by UD.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event, Dan Ige and Damon Jackson battle it out at featherweight. No. 13 Ige (15-6) is looking to rebound from a trio of defeats. Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC) targets his fifth win in a row.
Among other UFC Vegas 67 main card bouts, Punahele Soriano (9-2) faces Roman Kopylov (9-2) at middleweight and Ketlen Vieira (13-2) takes on Raquel Pennington (14-9) at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) meets Raoni Barcelos (17-3) at bantamweight.
The preliminary card features, Claudio Ribeiro (10-2) up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5) at middleweight, Mateusz Rebecki (16-1) faceoff Nick Fiore (6-0) at lightweight and Javid Basharat (13-0) versus Mateus Mendonca 10-0) at bantamweight. As well, Allan Nascimento (19-6) battles Carlos Hernandez (8-1) at flyweight, Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) goes up against Dan Argueta (8-1) at featherweight and Charles Johnson (12-3) duels Jimmy Flick (16-5) at flyweight.
In addition, Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) and Sijara Eubanks (8-7) square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum card
The current UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
- Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
- Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos
Preliminary card
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore
- Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca
- Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
- Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian
- Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks