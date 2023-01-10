A new date has been made official for Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The contest features British WBA featherweight champion up against challenger from Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Ticket information has been also announced today. The event kicks off Matchroom Boxing schedule for 2023.

Advertisements

Wood vs Lara was initially scheduled for September 24 last year at the same venue. The bout was postponed after Wood suffered a torn bicep in sparring and was forced to withdraw.

Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) was in action last March when he stopped Michael Conlan in the twelfth round to make the first successful defense of his title. A native of Gedling, Nottinghamshire, England took the WBA ‘Regular’ belt via twelfth-round TKO of Xu Can in July 2021.

Wood, 34, is now recognized as the World Boxing Associations only champion at featherweight. Former ‘Super Champion’ Leo Santa Cruz relinquished his title on Monday, December 12.

“Mauricio Lara has made things personal between us with the disrespect he showed me regarding my injury and my country,” said Wood. “I’m going to show him what I’m all about. See you on February 18 Nottingham – And Still!”

Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) is coming off the win via third-round TKO of Jose Sanmartin last October. In March 2022 the 24-year-old native of Mexico City, Mexico KO’d Emilio Sanchez also in Round 3.

Lara previously fought in the UK twice against former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington. He won their first fight in February 2021 in London via ninth-round TKO, while the rematch in September the same year in Leeds ended in a technical draw, after the Mexican boxer was cut from an accidental head clash.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for 2 years and I am not going to waste it,” said Lara. “In February 2021 I beat Warrington in England, now in 2023 I will do the same with Wood. The WBA 126lbs world title goes to Mexico, that I promised to my daughter, my family, my team and to my whole country. Your time has come Leigh Wood, no “injury” can save you now from this.”

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara tickets

Tickets for Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150 and £300 (VIP), as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing.

“Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday January 11. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.”

Wood vs Lara general tickets go on sale midday on Thursday, January 12 via Stage Front and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

“Quite simply this is a fight that you have to watch through your fingers,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “After the drama of the Conlan fight last March, Leigh Wood is about to bring another night of drama to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham against the brutal, fearless and much avoided Mauricio Lara. This fight leads Leigh to the City Ground in the summer but first get ready for an epic main event and all action card as we gear up for another FOTY contender in Nottingham on February 18.”

“What a fight this is to kick off the Matchroom UK schedule in 2023,” said Joe Markowski, CEO DAZN North America. “Both Wood and Lara are incapable of being involved in anything other than brutal, toe to toe, edge of your seat fights and I for one cannot wait for February 18. Watch this barnstormer live and exclusive on DAZN.”

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 19. Broadcast is expected on Kayo.

The list of bouts featured on the Wood vs Lara undercard is expected to be announced shortly.