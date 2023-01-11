Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The pair squares off in the 12-round all-British contest at middleweight. The full undercard, as well as international broadcast information, has been announced today.

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live on Sky Sports Box Office. In Australia, the fight airs live stream on Kayo on Sunday, January 22.

As per today’s announcement, the event will also be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan.

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs), son of legendary former world champion Chris Eubank, was in action last February when he defeated former world champion Liam Williams by unanimous decision. Looking for his seventh straight victory, the 33-year-old native of Hove, East Sussex returns to action after his proposed bout last October with Conor Benn was postponed.

Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) is riding the three-win streak, most recently scoring the fourth-round TKO of Hassan Mwakinyo last September. Prior to that Liverpool’s 34-year-old stopped Jessie Vargas and Anthony Fowler in the tenth and eighth round, respectively.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live stream on DAZN

“This is fantastic news,” said BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom. “I am delighted that fight fans in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan will be able to watch this blockbuster event live and exclusively on DAZN. The card is stacked with massive fights from top to bottom. And the brewing animosity between bitter rivals, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will reach boiling point in what promises to be an unmissable main event in front of a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester, with the entire world watching.”

“DAZN are always looking to deliver the best boxing schedule to our subscribers and we are proud to be showing this huge fight between two of Britain’s finest,” said Joe Markowski, CEO DAZN North America.

“We are no strangers to Liam and Chris and know we have a potential blockbuster on our hands. In 2023, we are determined to work with as many promoters as we can in order to deliver the best fights for fight fans and with actions speaking louder than words we are excited to be working for the first time with BOXXER on this special event. Tune in live January 21st for a memorable night of British boxing.”

Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland, added: “It’s fantastic that this mega fight will now have a global audience on DAZN, it’s a fight that merits a global audience and the eyeballs of the world will be on Manchester come next Saturday.”

Eubank Jr vs Smith undercard

Among the previously announced undercard bouts, Richard Riakporhe takes on former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki. As well, Jack Massey goes up against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Plus, Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo faceoff in a welterweight title bout with the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts on the line.

Joining the undercard, unbeaten former Team GB Olympian Frazer Clarke meets Kevin Nicolas Espindola of Argentina. Also on the card, Matty Harris takes on Jiri Surmaj and Scott Forrest duels Amine Boucetta. In addition, Frankie Stringer is in action against a to be determined opponent.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

The current Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card looks as the following:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo, 12 rounds, welterweight – British, Commonwealth, IBF European, WBC International Silver welterweight titles

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Frankie Stringer vs. TBA