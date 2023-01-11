Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata battle it out in the main event at Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Friday, January 13. The contest pits WBC light flyweight champion of Montreal, Quebec and WBA champion of Mexico City, Mexico. The women’s world championship unification bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In Australia, Clavel vs Plata airs live on Saturday, January 14.

Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) won the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards after putting her boxing career on hold to return to nursing during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She came back in July 2020, shutting out Natalie Gonzalez over eight rounds inside the MGM Grand Bubble. Clavel dominated long-reigning champion Yesenia Gomez last July to win the WBC title, seizing her first world title opportunity.

Clavel and Plata were scheduled to fight in December, but Clavel had to withdraw with the flu. Plata (28-2, 3 KOs) won her world title last March with a split decision over Argentina’s Yesica Bopp.

In the ten-round co-main event Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Mexican veteran Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs). Also on the card, Marie Pier Houle (7-0-1, 2 KOs) and Marisol Moreno (6-3) square off in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, former Canadian amateur standout Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (4-2) in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, France-born Tokyo Olympian representing Canada, Caroline Veyre (1-0) takes on Estefania Gonzalez Franco in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, January 13. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

How to watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata in Australia & other countries

The date when Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata airs live stream in Australia is Saturday, January 14. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm AEDT.

International live stream is available on FITE. The respective schedule can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Clavel vs Plata from practically anywhere.

Clavel vs Plata fight card

The full Clavel vs Plata fight card looks as the following:

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, light flyweight – Clavel’s WBC title, Plata’s WBA title

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Akdeniz’s WBC Continental Americas title

Marie-Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno, 8 rounds, welterweight

Derek Pomerleau vs. Gustavo Magana Rodriguez, 6 rounds, middleweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco, 6 rounds, featherweight

Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Garcia, 6 rounds, lightweight