UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 14. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 15.
In the main event, No. 12-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) is looking for his fourth win in a row, when he faces former interim 185-pound title challenger and No. 12 Kelvin Gastelum (16-8, 1 NC), who makes his Octagon return and is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. In the co-main event, Damon Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC) eyes his fifth straight victory, when he takes on No. 13-ranked featherweight Dan Ige (15-6), who lost three of his previous bouts.
Also on the card, Roman Kopylov (9-2) goes up against Punahele Soriano (9-2) at middleweight, Ketlen Vieira (13-2) squares off against Raquel Pennington (14-9) at women’s bantamweight and Raoni Barcelos (17-3) battles Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, January 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 67 Australia time, Imavov vs Gastelum
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 67 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 67: Imavov vs Gastelum fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
- Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
- Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos
Preliminary card
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore
- Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca
- Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
- Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian
- Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks
- Jarno Errens vs. David Onama