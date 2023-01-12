Former boxing world champion Austin Trout makes his bare knuckle fighting debut against fellow BKFC debutant and former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez. The bout has been officially added to the Knucklemania 3 fight card taking place at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, February 17. The pair squares off at welterweight.

In the previously announced main event two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) of St. Augustine, Florida puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the division’s interim champion Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) of Rosemount, Minnesota. The pair squares off in the championship unification.

“We’re planning the biggest night of combat sports in the history of New Mexico and are beyond thrilled to announce this cross-state battle between the two biggest stars from this extraordinary fighting state,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “Austin and Diego are two of the most successful fighters in the history of New Mexico and their fight at Knucklemania 3 is the perfect complement to the BKFC light heavyweight world title clash between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman.”

Over the course of his pro boxing career Austin Trout has compiled a record of 35-5-1 with 18 KOs. A native of Las Cruces, New Mexico is best known for his WBA light middleweight championship victory over Puerto Rican legend Miguel Cotto in December 2012 in New York, which marked his fourth successful title defense. In his following outing next April in San Antonio, Texas, Trout suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez and lost the belt. His resume also includes the battles against Erislandy Lara, Jermall Charlo, among others.

Diego Sanchez of Albuquerque, New Mexico is a winner of The Ultimate Fighter 1 middleweight tournament back in April 2005. He also challenged for UFC lightweight title in December 2009, but suffered the defeat via fifth-round TKO against B.J. Penn. His MMA record is 30-14 with 10 KOs.

Also joining Knucklemania 3 fight card, John Dodson (1-0, 1 KO) of Albuquerque, NM goes up against Jarod Grant (5-1, 4 KOs) of Pembroke Pines, FL. The pair battles it out at flyweight.

“Also, just finalized this morning is a sensational flyweight fight between John Dodson and Jarod Grant,” Feldman said. “Dodson was amazing in his first BKFC fight last August in Albuquerque and Grant is a former BKFC World Champion who can’t wait to fight for another world title.”

“Tickets are moving very well since they went on-sale last week and we’re going to have many more huge fight announcements in the coming days.”

BKFC Knucklemania 3 fight card

The current BKFC Knucklemania 3 lineup can be found below. The finalized fight cars is expected to be announced shortly.

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant