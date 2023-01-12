Search
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw final pre-fight press conference

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) live on ESPN+ from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The ten-round main event bout headlines Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In Australia, Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live on Sunday, January 15.

The co-main main event is a ten-round heavyweight bout between Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) and Jonathan Rice. Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) tkaes on Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) faces Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097