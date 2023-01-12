Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw final pre-fight press conference

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) live on ESPN+ from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The ten-round main event bout headlines Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In Australia, Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live on Sunday, January 15.

The co-main main event is a ten-round heavyweight bout between Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) and Jonathan Rice. Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) tkaes on Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) faces Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight.

