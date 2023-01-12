Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata weigh-in results

WBC light flyweight champion Kim Clavel takes on WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata in the women’s world championship unification main event at Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Friday, January 13. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, Clavel vs Plata airs live on Saturday, January 14. International live stream is available on FITE.

In the co-main event, Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs). Also on the card, Marisol Moreno (6-3) battles it out against Marie Pier Houle (7-0-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (4-2) faces Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at lightweight and Caroline Veyre (1-0) meets Estefania Gonzalez Franco in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Get Clavel vs Plata full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Clavel vs Plata fight card

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, light flyweight – Clavel’s WBC title, Plata’s WBA title

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Akdeniz’s WBC Continental Americas title

Marie-Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno, 8 rounds, welterweight

Derek Pomerleau vs. Gustavo Magana Rodriguez, 6 rounds, middleweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco, 6 rounds, featherweight

Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Garcia, 6 rounds, lightweight