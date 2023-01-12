KSI vs Faze Temperrr final pre-fight press conference

British YouTuber KSI (1-0) battles it out against Brazilian YouTuber Faze Temperrr (1-0) live on DAZN PPV from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14. The six-round light heavyweight bout is featured as the main event on the top of MF & DAZN: X Series 004, billed as “Uncaged”. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In Australia, KSI vs Faze Temperrr airs live on Sunday, January 15 on DAZN PPV and Kayo.

In the co-main event, Tom Zanetti takes on Slim Albaher in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Josh Brueckner faces Salt Papi in a four-rounder at catchweight and Swarmz duels Ryan Taylor in a three-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Elle Brooke meets Faith Ordway in a four-rounder at featherweight and Idris Virgo squares off against Anthony Taylor in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

