Dalton Smith vs Billy Allington tops Wood vs Lara undercard

A series of bouts has been added to the Wood vs Lara fight card taking place at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. Headlining a lineup of undercard action Sheffield’s undefeated Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of his British super lightweight title against Surrey’s former English champion Billy Allington (10-1-4). The event airs live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Also on the card Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) of Ireland goes up against Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of the US. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title. As well, Gravesend’s former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Scunthorpe’s Dec Spelman (19-6, 9 KOs) in the English cruiserweight title eliminator.

Plus, former European champion Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) faces Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Northampton’s Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KOs) duels Jorge Silva (21-7, 12 KOs) of Portugal in an eight-rounder at super middleweight and Mansfield’s Nico Leivars (3-0-1) meets Alberto Motos (2-0) of Spain in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Also in action, Junaid Bostan (4-0, 4 KOs) up against an opponent to be determined.

In the main event WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood defends his title against Mexican Mauricio Lara.

In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, February 19. Broadcast is expected on Kayo.

Wood vs Lara fight card

The current Wood vs Lara lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British super lightweight title

Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Dec Spelman, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator

Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Junaid Bostan vs. TBA, super welterweight

Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight