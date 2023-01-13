Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw weigh-in results

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) faces Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on ESPN+ from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout headlines Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In Australia, Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live on Sunday, January 15.
In the ten-round heavyweight co-main main event, Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) battles it out against Jonathan Rice. Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) takes on Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Also on the card, Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) duels Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.
Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Ajagba vs Shaw fight card
Main card
- Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Undercard
- Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
- Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez, 6/4 rounds, junior welterweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight