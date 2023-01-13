Search
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw weigh-in results

FIGHTMAG

Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) faces Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on ESPN+ from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout headlines Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In Australia, Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live on Sunday, January 15.

In the ten-round heavyweight co-main main event, Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) battles it out against Jonathan Rice. Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) takes on Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Also on the card, Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) duels Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ajagba vs Shaw fight card

Main card

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez, 6/4 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097