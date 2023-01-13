Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw weigh-in results

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) faces Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on ESPN+ from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout headlines Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw airs live on Sunday, January 15.

In the ten-round heavyweight co-main main event, Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) battles it out against Jonathan Rice. Among Ajagba vs Shaw undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) takes on Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Also on the card, Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) duels Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ajagba vs Shaw fight card

Main card

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Adam Lopez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez, 6/4 rounds, junior welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 6 rounds, welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight