KSI vs Faze Temperrr weigh-in results

British YouTuber KSI and Brazilian YouTuber Faze Temperrr battle it out live on DAZN PPV from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14. The main event bout is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight, topping MF & DAZN: X Series 004 billed as “Uncaged”. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In Australia, KSI vs Faze Temperrr airs live on Sunday, January 15 on DAZN PPV and Kayo.

In the four-round co-main event, Slim Albaher and Tom Zanetti square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Salt Papi goes up against Josh Brueckner in a four-rounder at catchweight and Ryan Taylor takes on Swarmz in a three-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Faith Ordway duels Elle Brooke in a four-rounder at featherweight and Anthony Taylor faces Idris Virgo in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

Get KSI vs Faze Temper full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

KSI vs Faze Temper fight card

KSI vs. Faze Temper, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner, 4 rounds, catchweight

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke, 4 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo, 4 rounds, light heavyweight