UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in results, Strickland vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 12-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) returns to the Octagon following his outing last September at UFC Paris to face No. 7 Sean Strickland (25-5). The bout is contested at light heavyweight. The latter took a fight on a short notice replacing Kelvin Gastelum, who withdrew due to an injury to his mouth.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige (15-6) and Damon Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC) square off at featherweight.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov airs live on Sunday, January 15 on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 67 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary card

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks