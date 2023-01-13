Search
UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in results, Strickland vs Imavov

FIGHTMAG
UFC middleweight Sean Strickland weigh-in
Sean Strickland | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 12-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) returns to the Octagon following his outing last September at UFC Paris to face No. 7 Sean Strickland (25-5). The bout is contested at light heavyweight. The latter took a fight on a short notice replacing Kelvin Gastelum, who withdrew due to an injury to his mouth.

In the co-main event, Dan Ige (15-6) and Damon Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC) square off at featherweight.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov airs live on Sunday, January 15 on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 67 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

  • Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary card

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore
  • Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks
