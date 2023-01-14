Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata square off in the light flyweight championship unification live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Friday, January 13. The contest features WBC champion of Montreal, Quebec up against WBA champion of Mexico City, Mexico. The women’s world title bout is scheduled for ten rounds. In the UK and Australia the fight card airs live on Saturday, January 14.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs). Also on the card, Marie Pier Houle (7-0-1, 2 KOs) faces Marisol Moreno (6-3) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (4-2) in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Caroline Veyre (1-0) meets Estefania Gonzalez Franco in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata

Canada

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, January 13

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, January 13

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Clavel vs Plata from practically anywhere.

Clavel vs Plata fight card

Get Clavel vs Plata full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, light flyweight – Clavel’s WBC title, Plata’s WBA title

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Akdeniz’s WBC Continental Americas title

Marie-Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno, 8 rounds, welterweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco, 6 rounds, featherweight

Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Garcia, 6 rounds, lightweight