Search
Boxing

Clavel vs Plata results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata results live from Laval, Canada
Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata weigh-in | Twitter/yvonmichelGYM

Clavel vs Plata: Light Flyweight Title Unification

Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata square off in the light flyweight championship unification live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Friday, January 13. The contest features WBC champion of Montreal, Quebec up against WBA champion of Mexico City, Mexico. The women’s world title bout is scheduled for ten rounds. In the UK and Australia the fight card airs live on Saturday, January 14.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belt in a ten-rounder against Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs). Also on the card, Marie Pier Houle (7-0-1, 2 KOs) faces Marisol Moreno (6-3) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (4-2) in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Caroline Veyre (1-0) meets Estefania Gonzalez Franco in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata

Canada
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, January 13
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, January 13
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, January 14
Time: 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Clavel vs Plata from practically anywhere.

Stream Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata live from Laval, Canada

Clavel vs Plata fight card

Get Clavel vs Plata full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, light flyweight – Clavel’s WBC title, Plata’s WBA title
  • Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Akdeniz’s WBC Continental Americas title
  • Marie-Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Garcia, 6 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097