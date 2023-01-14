British YouTuber KSI faces Brazilian YouTuber Faze Temperrr in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England in on Saturday, January 14. The pair squares off in the headliner of the fourth edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series” titled “Uncaged”. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, January 15.

The co-main event pits Slim Albaher and Tom Zanetti in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Salt Papi takes on Josh Brueckner in a four-rounder at cruiserweight, Anthony Taylor meets Idris Virgo in a four-rounder at light heavyweight and and Faith Ordway battles Elle Brooke in a three-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Ryan Taylor duels Swarmz in a for-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, BDave goes up against a to be revealed on the fight night opponent in a four-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch KSI vs Faze Temperrr

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN PPV and Kayo

Date: Sunday, January 15

Time: 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST

KSI vs Faze Temperrr ‘Countdown Show’ starts an hour prior to the fight action.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight card

Get KSI vs Faze Temperrr full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

KSI vs. Faze Temper, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Mystery Opponent vs. BDave, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke, 3 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo, 4 rounds, light heavyweight