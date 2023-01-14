Search
KSI vs Faze Temperrr results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream KSI vs Faze Temperrr results live from London, England
KSI vs Faze Temperrr faceoff | Twitter/MisfitsBoxing

MF & DAZN: X Series 004

British YouTuber KSI faces Brazilian YouTuber Faze Temperrr in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England in on Saturday, January 14. The pair squares off in the headliner of the fourth edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series” titled “Uncaged”. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, January 15.

The co-main event pits Slim Albaher and Tom Zanetti in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Salt Papi takes on Josh Brueckner in a four-rounder at cruiserweight, Anthony Taylor meets Idris Virgo in a four-rounder at light heavyweight and and Faith Ordway battles Elle Brooke in a three-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Ryan Taylor duels Swarmz in a for-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, BDave goes up against a to be revealed on the fight night opponent in a four-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch KSI vs Faze Temperrr

UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Saturday, January 14
Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN PPV and Kayo
Date: Sunday, January 15
Time: 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST

KSI vs Faze Temperrr ‘Countdown Show’ starts an hour prior to the fight action.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight card

Get KSI vs Faze Temperrr full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • KSI vs. Faze Temper, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Mystery Opponent vs. BDave, 4 rounds, super middleweight
  • Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke, 3 rounds, super lightweight
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
