Abraham Nova came out victorious when he faced Adam Lopez at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout was featured on the Ajagba vs Shaw undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After ten rounds of a junior lightweight battle Nova took the victory against Lopez by unanimous decision, getting two knockdowns along the way. The scores were: 97-91, 98-90, 98-90.

With the win, Puerto Rico-born and raised in Albany, New York, Abraham Nova improved to 22-1, 15 KOs. A native of Glendale, California, Adam Lopez dropped to 16-4, 6 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

