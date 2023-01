Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn remained undefeated when he faced Juan Antonio Lopez (17-13-1, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The featherweight bout was featured on the Ajagba vs Shaw undercard leading to the main card live on ESPN. After six rounds all three scores were 60-54 in favor of “Shu Shu”.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

