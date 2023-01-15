Search
Dan Ige KO’s Damon Jackson in Round 2 at UFC Vegas 67 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov

Dan Ige came out victorious when he faced Damon Jackson in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. A native of Haleiwa, Hawaii and No. 13-ranked featherweight contender KO’d his opponent of Durant, Oklahoma with a short left hook that followed right body shot. The fight ended at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout Dan Ige rebounded from a trio of defeats and improved to 16-6. Damon Jackson dropped to 22-5-1, 1 NC, which snapped his four-win streak.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Dan Ige KO’s Damon Jackson

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Nights live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC Vegas 67 results.

