Dan Ige came out victorious when he faced Damon Jackson in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. A native of Haleiwa, Hawaii and No. 13-ranked featherweight contender KO’d his opponent of Durant, Oklahoma with a short left hook that followed right body shot. The fight ended at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout Dan Ige rebounded from a trio of defeats and improved to 16-6. Damon Jackson dropped to 22-5-1, 1 NC, which snapped his four-win streak.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Dan Ige KO’s Damon Jackson

50K IGE WITH THE WALK OFF ? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/46qPVQa1TY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Nights live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

