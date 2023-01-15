Search
Boxing

Dante Benjamin Jr dominates & stops Emmanueal Austin in the first round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Dante Benjamin Jr KO's Emmanueal Austin in the first round
Dante Benjamin Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ajagba vs Shaw

Cleveland-born Dante Benjamin Jr. remained undefeated and handed Emmanueal Austin of Kenner, Louisiana his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The contest kicked off Ajagba vs Shaw lineup of action live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for six rounds light heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. Although Austin got back on his feet beating the first eight count, the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 50 seconds into the opening round, after Benjamin delivered a flurry of unanswered punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory by TKO, Dante Benjamin Jr. improved his unbeaten record to 5-0, 3 KOs. Emmanueal Austin dropped to 6-1, 6 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Dante Benjamin Jr stops Emmanueal Austin

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card results.

