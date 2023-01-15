Search
Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw by decision after ten rounds of heavyweight clash

Parviz Iskenderov
Top Rank heavyweight doubleheader.

Efe Ajagba came out victorious when he faced Stephan Shaw in the main event live on ESPN from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. A native of Ughelli, Nigeria defeated his opponent from St. Louis, Missouri and handed him his first career defeat by unanimous decision. After ten rounds of a heavyweight battle all three scores were 96-94.

Ajagba won his second fight in a row since a 2021 defeat to Frank Sanchez. After that fight he had surgeries on both elbows. With the victory over Shaw he improved to 17-1, 13 KOs.

“I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab,” Ajagba said. “I controlled the fight, so that’s how I won the fight. He tried to land the big shots. I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.”

Shaw was ahead 58-56 on all three judges’ cards after Round 6. He was outpointed 62-37 in the following four rounds. He dropped to 18-1, 13 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card results.

