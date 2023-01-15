Efe Ajagba came out victorious when he faced Stephan Shaw in the main event live on ESPN from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. A native of Ughelli, Nigeria defeated his opponent from St. Louis, Missouri and handed him his first career defeat by unanimous decision. After ten rounds of a heavyweight battle all three scores were 96-94.

Ajagba won his second fight in a row since a 2021 defeat to Frank Sanchez. After that fight he had surgeries on both elbows. With the victory over Shaw he improved to 17-1, 13 KOs.

“I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab,” Ajagba said. “I controlled the fight, so that’s how I won the fight. He tried to land the big shots. I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.”

Shaw was ahead 58-56 on all three judges’ cards after Round 6. He was outpointed 62-37 in the following four rounds. He dropped to 18-1, 13 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

