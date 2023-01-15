Haven Brady Jr improved his unbeaten record when he faced Colombia’s Ruben Cervera at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout was featured on the Ajagba vs Shaw undercard leading to the main card live on ESPN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. Brady dominated early in the fight, but got tagged by Cervera’s overhand right at the end of Round 5. Nevertheless, after eight rounds the scores were 78-74, 79-73 and 80-72, all in favor of a native of Albany, Georgia.

With the victory by unanimous decision Haven Brady Jr improved to 9-0, 4 KOs. Ruben Cervera dropped to 13-4, 11 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card results.