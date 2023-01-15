Search
Boxing

Haven Brady Jr gets tagged with overhand right, defeats Ruben Cervera by decision after eight rounds

Parviz Iskenderov
Haven Brady Jr defeats Ruben Cervera
Haven Brady Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ajagba vs Shaw

Haven Brady Jr improved his unbeaten record when he faced Colombia’s Ruben Cervera at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout was featured on the Ajagba vs Shaw undercard leading to the main card live on ESPN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. Brady dominated early in the fight, but got tagged by Cervera’s overhand right at the end of Round 5. Nevertheless, after eight rounds the scores were 78-74, 79-73 and 80-72, all in favor of a native of Albany, Georgia.

With the victory by unanimous decision Haven Brady Jr improved to 9-0, 4 KOs. Ruben Cervera dropped to 13-4, 11 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097