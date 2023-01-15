Search
Jonathan Rice takes seventh-round TKO victory against Guido Vianello after overturned ruling

Parviz Iskenderov
Top Rank heavyweight doubleheader

Jonathan Rice of Columbia, South Carolina took the victory against Guido Vianello of Rome, Italy when the pair squared off at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The bout served as a co-feature on the Top Rank heavyweight doubleheader topped by Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw live on ESPN.

Rice (16-6-1, 11 KOs) stopped Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) in the seventh round. The 2016 Italian Olympian was cut over his left eye by a right hand in Round 6. The referee initially ruled it was caused by an accidental head clash. The decision was overturned after a conference with the local commission.

Rice scored his third straight victory after taking a pair wins against Michael Coffie.

“I did it again, another undefeated fighter, Rice said. “I’m not here to call anyone out right now. I’m going to enjoy this victory and then see what’s next.”

At the time of the stoppage, Vianello was ahead on all three judges scorecards: 59-55, 59-55 and 58-56.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card results.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

