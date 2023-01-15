Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 67 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 14. The contest featured No. 12 and No. 7-ranked middleweight contenders, squaring off at light heavyweight. The latter who took a fight on a short notice replacing Kelvin Gastelum.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.
The scheduled for five bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 48-47 and two other judges had 49-46, all in favor of Strickland.
with the victory by unanimous decision Sean Strickland improved to 26-5 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Nassourdine Imavov dropped to 12-4, which snapped his three-win streak.
Check out Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
