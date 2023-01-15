Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 67 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 14. The contest featured No. 12 and No. 7-ranked middleweight contenders, squaring off at light heavyweight. The latter who took a fight on a short notice replacing Kelvin Gastelum.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

The scheduled for five bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 48-47 and two other judges had 49-46, all in favor of Strickland.

with the victory by unanimous decision Sean Strickland improved to 26-5 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Nassourdine Imavov dropped to 12-4, which snapped his three-win streak.

Check out Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Strickland vs Imavov full fight video highlights

Nassourdine Imavov makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Sean Strickland.

Dos estelares seguidas? Sean Strickland en camino al octágono? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/qQ6tTOCiz6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Fight time.

The FIRST main event of 2023 goes down ????? ???! #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/b8x1DviwQk — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 15, 2023

Round 1.

Se prenden las acciones de la estelar? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/OVpyXr3d7f — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Round 2.

Round 3.

Siguen volando los golpes en esta contienda? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/mgZCUr5jud — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Round 4.

Sean Strickland usando el golpeo para hacer daño? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/LPkMHMV6Dk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Round 5.

Five rounds in the books! ?



Strickland vs Imavov – who you got? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/8Pfkyhsl2R — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 15, 2023

Ambos siguen hacía adelante en este round definitivo?? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/U9soogvA0F — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Verdict.

Short notice? No problem!



Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory ? pic.twitter.com/fQ9msJ7f6C — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

Post-fight.

Nothing but respect after 25 hard fought minutes. What a scrap ? #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Il9ottovcn — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

