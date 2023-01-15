Search
Ajagba vs Shaw results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw results live from Verona, New York
Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Top Rank Boxing heavyweight doubleheader

Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) of Ughelli, Nigeria and Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri square off in the ten-round main event live stream from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14. The pair battles it out in the headliner of Top Rank heavyweight doubleheader. In the ten-round co-main Jonathan Rice of Columbia, South Carolina meets Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Rome, Italy. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, January 15.

On the top of Ajagba vs Shaw undercard, Puerto Rico-born and raised in Albany, New York, Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) takes on Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. Among other bouts, Haven Brady Jr (8-0, 4 KOs) of Albany, Georgia faces Ruben Cervera (13-3, 11 KOs) of Santa Marta, Colombia in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Bryce Mills (10-1, 4 KOs) of Liverpool, New York goes up against Margarito Hernandez (3-3-1) of Wapato, Washington in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Brian Norman Jr (22-0, 19 KOs) of Conyers, Georgia goes up against Rodrigo Damian Coria (10-4, 2 KOs) of Cordoba, Argentina in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

In addition, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn battles Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a six-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Cleveland-born Dante Benjamin Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs) and Emmanueal Austin (6-0, 6 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana face off in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The scheduled eight-round junior featherweight bout between Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) and Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico has been canceled “due to a non-COVID-related illness”. The current lineup can be found below.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, January 14
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ajagba vs Shaw from practically anywhere.

Ajagba vs Shaw fight card

Get Ajagba vs Shaw full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Jonathan Rice, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Abraham Nova vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Ruben Cervera, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez, 6/4 rounds, welterweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweight – canceled
  • Brian Norman Jr vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Emmanueal Austin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw results

  • Dante Benjamin Jr def. Emmanueal Austin by TKO (R1 at 2:50) | Watch TKO
  • Bruce Carrington def. Juan Antonio Lopez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Brian Norman Jr def. Rodrigo Coria by unanimous decision (77-74, 77-74, 79-72)
  • Bryce Mills def. Margarito Hernandez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Haven Brady Jr def. Ruben Cervera by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 80-72)
  • Abraham Nova def. Adam Lopez by unanimous decision (97-91, 98-90, 98-90)
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

