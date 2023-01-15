Abdul Razak Alhassan came out on top when he faced Claudio Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout ended at 28 seconds into the second round after a native of Accra, Ghana dominated and dropped his Brazilian opponent with the big punches.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory by KO Abdul Razak Alhassan improved to 12-5 and rebounded from the defeat by split decision suffered last February against Joaquin Buckley. Claudio Ribeiro dropped to 10-3, which snapped his six-win streak.

