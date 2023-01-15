Allan Nascimento came out victorious when he faced Carlos Hernandez at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The flyweight bout ended at 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round after a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil applied a standing rear-naked choke forcing his opponent from Chicago, Illinois to tap.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.
With the victory by submission Allan Nascimento improved to 20-6 and secured his second win in a row. Carlos Hernandez dropped to 8-2, which snapped his eight win streak.
Allan Nascimento submits Carlos Hernandez
