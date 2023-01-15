Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 67 video: Allan Nascimento secures standing submission of Carlos Hernandez

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov

Allan Nascimento came out victorious when he faced Carlos Hernandez at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The flyweight bout ended at 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round after a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil applied a standing rear-naked choke forcing his opponent from Chicago, Illinois to tap.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory by submission Allan Nascimento improved to 20-6 and secured his second win in a row. Carlos Hernandez dropped to 8-2, which snapped his eight win streak.

Allan Nascimento submits Carlos Hernandez

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Nights live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC Vegas 67 results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097