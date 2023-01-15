Search
UFC

Charles Johnson TKO’s Jimmy Flick in the first round at UFC Vegas 67 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov

Charles Johnson defeated Jimmy Flick via TKO with elbows and punches when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The flyweight bout, that kicked off the first UFC Fight Night card for 2023, was stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the opening round.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory Charles Johnson of ST. Louis, Missouri improved to 13-3 and secured his second win in a row. Jimmy Flick of Sand Springs, Oklahoma dropped to 16-6, which snapped his four-win streak.

Charles Johnson TKO’s Jimmy Flick in Round 1

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 67 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC Vegas 67 results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097