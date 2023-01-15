Charles Johnson defeated Jimmy Flick via TKO with elbows and punches when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The flyweight bout, that kicked off the first UFC Fight Night card for 2023, was stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the opening round.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory Charles Johnson of ST. Louis, Missouri improved to 13-3 and secured his second win in a row. Jimmy Flick of Sand Springs, Oklahoma dropped to 16-6, which snapped his four-win streak.

Charles Johnson TKO’s Jimmy Flick in Round 1

Charles Johnson starts off 2023 with a TKO ? #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/piIRPAaps4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 14, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 67 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC Vegas 67 results.