Charles Johnson defeated Jimmy Flick via TKO with elbows and punches when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The flyweight bout, that kicked off the first UFC Fight Night card for 2023, was stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the opening round.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.
With the victory Charles Johnson of ST. Louis, Missouri improved to 13-3 and secured his second win in a row. Jimmy Flick of Sand Springs, Oklahoma dropped to 16-6, which snapped his four-win streak.
Charles Johnson TKO’s Jimmy Flick in Round 1
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 67 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
