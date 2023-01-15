Search
UFC Vegas 67 video: Roman Kopylov delivers big body kick, finishes Punahele Soriano with punches

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov

Roman Kopylov came out on top when he faced Punahele Soriano at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The scheduled for three rounds middleweight contest didn’t go the full distance. The fight was stopped by the referee at 3 minutes and 19 into the second round after Kopylov landed a solid left kick to the body followed by a barrage of unanswered punches.

With the victory Kopylov improved to 10-2 and secured his second win in a row. Soriano dropped to 9-2.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

Roman Kopylov TKO’s Punahele Soriano

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Nights live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC Vegas 67 results.

