Umar Nurmagomedov dominated and stopped Raoni Barcelos when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov on Saturday, January 14. The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 40 seconds into the opening round after No. 11-ranked contender dropped his opponent with punches followed by hammer fist.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory by KO, Umar Nurmagomedov improved his unbeaten record to 16-0. Raoni Barcelos dropped to 17-4.

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Nights live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

