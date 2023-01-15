UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference

Advertisements

UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. Expected in attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

