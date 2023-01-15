Search
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov aka UFC Vegas 67 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. The main event is a light heavyweight battle between No. 12-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) and No. 7 Sean Strickland (25-5), who took a fight on a short notice replacing Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige (15-6) and Damon Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC). In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, November 20.

Among other bouts, Punahele Soriano (9-2) faces off Roman Kopylov (9-2) at middleweight. As well, Ketlen Vieira (13-2) goes up against Raquel Pennington (14-9) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Raoni Barcelos (17-3) and Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, January 14
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, January 15
Main Card: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 8 am AEDT

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov results

Get UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 48–47)
  • Dan Ige def. Damon Jackson by KO (punch, R2 at 4:13) | Watch KO
  • Roman Kopylov def. Punahele Soriano by TKO (body kick and punches, R2 at 3:19) | Watch TKO
  • Raquel Pennington def. Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Umar Nurmagomedov def. Raoni Barcelos by KO (punch, R1 at 4:40) | Watch KO

Preliminary card

  • Javid Basharat def. Mateus Mendonca by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches, R2 at 0:28) | Watch KO
  • Mateusz Rebecki def. Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Allan Nascimento def. Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 3:16) | Watch submission
  • Daniel Argueta def. Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Charles Johnson def. Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:33) | Watch TKO
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

