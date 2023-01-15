UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov aka UFC Vegas 67 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, January 14. The main event is a light heavyweight battle between No. 12-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) and No. 7 Sean Strickland (25-5), who took a fight on a short notice replacing Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige (15-6) and Damon Jackson (22-4-1, 1 NC). In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, November 20.

Advertisements

Among other bouts, Punahele Soriano (9-2) faces off Roman Kopylov (9-2) at middleweight. As well, Ketlen Vieira (13-2) goes up against Raquel Pennington (14-9) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Raoni Barcelos (17-3) and Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, January 14

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, January 15

Main Card: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 8 am AEDT

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov results

Get UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs Imavov full fight card results below.

Main card

Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 48–47)

Dan Ige def. Damon Jackson by KO (punch, R2 at 4:13) | Watch KO

Roman Kopylov def. Punahele Soriano by TKO (body kick and punches, R2 at 3:19) | Watch TKO

Raquel Pennington def. Ketlen Vieira by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Raoni Barcelos by KO (punch, R1 at 4:40) | Watch KO

Preliminary card

Javid Basharat def. Mateus Mendonca by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (punches, R2 at 0:28) | Watch KO

Mateusz Rebecki def. Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)

Allan Nascimento def. Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 3:16) | Watch submission

Daniel Argueta def. Nick Aguirre by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Charles Johnson def. Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:33) | Watch TKO