Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The contest features a native of Hove, East Sussex and son of legendary former world champion up against Liverpool’s former WBO light middleweight titleholder. The pair squares off in a 12-round all-British clash at middleweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.

In the ten-round co-main event, Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Glowack (32-3-0, 20 KOs). Also on the card a ten-round clash between Jack Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs). Plus, Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) and Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) meet in a welterweight bout with the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts on the line. In addition, unbeaten former Team GB Olympian Frazer Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-6, 2 KOs) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Eubank Jr vs Smith tickets

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, January 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England are on sale.

Eubank Jr vs Smith tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith in UK, USA & other countries

Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom and live stream on DAZN in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan. The date is Saturday, January 21. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Eubank Jr vs Smith from practically anywhere.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith in Australia

Boxing fans can in Australia can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 22. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 am AEDT.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

The current Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card can be found below.

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo, 12 rounds, welterweight – British, Commonwealth, IBF European, WBC International Silver welterweight titles

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, cruiserweight