UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.
In the five-round main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight title. Brazil’s former champion Teixeira (33-8) is looking to reclaim the title and rebound from the defeat by submission in the fifth round against Jiri Prochazka. Riding a three-fight win streak, Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, Illinois makes his first attempt to earn UFC Gold.
In the five-round co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno square off for the third time. Reigning flyweight champion Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil reclaimed the title against Moreno as well as took the revenge in his previous bout by unanimous decision. Former champion Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico rebounded from the defeat with the third-round TKO of Kai Kara-France to take the division’s interim belt.
Among other bouts featured on the UFC 283 PPV card, Gilbert Burns (20-5) takes on Neil Magny (27-10) at welterweight. As well, Lauren Murphy (16-5) meets Jessica Andrade (23-9) at women’s flyweight. Plus, Paul Craig (16-5-1) faces Johnny Walker (19-7) at light heavyweight.
The top of UFC 283 preliminary card pits Mauricio Rua (27-13-1) and Ihor Potieria (19-3) at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) up against Brunno Ferreira (9-0) at middleweight, Thiago Moises 16-6) faceoff Melquizael Costa (19-5) at lightweight and Gabriel Bonfim 13-0) versus Mounir Lazzez (11-2) at welterweight.
Among the UFC 283 early prelims, Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7) goes up against Jailton Almeida (17-2) at heavyweight, Luan Lacerda (12-1) faces off Cody Stamann (20-5-1) at bantamweight and Ismael Bonfim (18-3) duels Terrance McKinney (13-4) at lightweight. In addition, Warlley Alves (15-5) squares off against Nicolas Dalby (20-4-1) at welterweight and Josiane Nunes (9-1) battles it out against Zarah Fairn (6-4) at women’s featherweight. Kicking off the action, Saimon Oliveira (18-4) and Daniel Marcos (13-0) meet at bantamweight.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill date and time in the United States
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, January 21. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill date and time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 22. The start time is 2 pm AEDT.
The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT. The early prelims kickoff at 10 pm AEDT.
UFC 283 lineup
The full UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill lineup looks as the following:
Main card
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Preliminary card
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Early prelims
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos