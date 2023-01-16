UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight title. Brazil’s former champion Teixeira (33-8) is looking to reclaim the title and rebound from the defeat by submission in the fifth round against Jiri Prochazka. Riding a three-fight win streak, Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of Chicago, Illinois makes his first attempt to earn UFC Gold.

In the five-round co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno square off for the third time. Reigning flyweight champion Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil reclaimed the title against Moreno as well as took the revenge in his previous bout by unanimous decision. Former champion Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico rebounded from the defeat with the third-round TKO of Kai Kara-France to take the division’s interim belt.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 283 PPV card, Gilbert Burns (20-5) takes on Neil Magny (27-10) at welterweight. As well, Lauren Murphy (16-5) meets Jessica Andrade (23-9) at women’s flyweight. Plus, Paul Craig (16-5-1) faces Johnny Walker (19-7) at light heavyweight.

The top of UFC 283 preliminary card pits Mauricio Rua (27-13-1) and Ihor Potieria (19-3) at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) up against Brunno Ferreira (9-0) at middleweight, Thiago Moises 16-6) faceoff Melquizael Costa (19-5) at lightweight and Gabriel Bonfim 13-0) versus Mounir Lazzez (11-2) at welterweight.

Among the UFC 283 early prelims, Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7) goes up against Jailton Almeida (17-2) at heavyweight, Luan Lacerda (12-1) faces off Cody Stamann (20-5-1) at bantamweight and Ismael Bonfim (18-3) duels Terrance McKinney (13-4) at lightweight. In addition, Warlley Alves (15-5) squares off against Nicolas Dalby (20-4-1) at welterweight and Josiane Nunes (9-1) battles it out against Zarah Fairn (6-4) at women’s featherweight. Kicking off the action, Saimon Oliveira (18-4) and Daniel Marcos (13-0) meet at bantamweight.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, January 21. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Order UFC 283 PPV on ESPN+ now >>

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 22. The start time is 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT. The early prelims kickoff at 10 pm AEDT.

Order UFC 283 PPV on Kayo now >>

UFC 283 lineup

The full UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos