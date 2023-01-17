Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in South Carolina on Friday, January 27 with BKFC 35 taking place at John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach. In the main event Gorjan Slaveski (4-0, 3 KOs) of Skopje, Macedonia and Yosdenis Cedeno (2-0) of Havana, Cuba square off in the welterweight title eliminator.

Advertisements

“Our team is very excited to promote our first event in South Carolina, home to a huge contingent of supporters who have traveled to many of our shows over the last four years,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno is an outstanding, high-stakes welterweight matchup with the winner guaranteed a shot at the world title.”

‘We also just finalized the bantamweight grudge match between two of South Carolina’s most popular fighters; Keith Richardson and Justin Scoggins. For years they’ve been circling each other and they’ll finally settle their rivalry, ‘The Battle for South Carolina’ in the squared circle.”

In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, January 28.

Gorjan Slaveski vs Yosdenis Cedeno – BKFC welterweight title eliminator

Slaveski, now fighting out of Florida, made his BKFC debut with the first-round KO of Ramal Amanov. His resume also includes knockout victories over Juston Stills and Dallas Davison. In his previous outing last October he scored a unanimous decision against Evgeny Kurdanov at BKFC 31. The 28-year-old is currently ranked No. 3, and also holds a 8-2 record in pro boxing.

Cedeno is back in action his win by unanimous decision against Mario Vargas at Knuckle Mania 2 last February. He made his BKFC debut with the victory over Alan Arzano. Facing off Slaveski in a world title eliminator, No. 3-ranked middleweight moves down a weight class.

In the co-feature, MMA fighters Keith Richardson (22-11) of Rock Hill, SC and Justin Scoggins (13-6) of Spartanburg, SC make their bare knuckle boxing debut at bantamweight. Also on the card a women’s flyweight bout between Andy Nguyen (1-0) of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Veronika Dmittriyeva (0-1), now fighting out of Sheridan, Wyoming. As well, Marcus Brimage (0-0-1) of of Coconut Creek, FL returns to action against the promotional newcomer Trevor Loken of Boone, South Carolina. Plus, Brandon Bushaw of Conway, South Carolina makes his BKFC debut against South Carolina native Paul Teague (0-2) at lightweight. In addition, Jordan Weeks of Lexington, South Carolina and Murat Kazgan of Turkey battle it out at welterweight.

BKFC 35 fight card

The current BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno – BKFC welterweight world title eliminator

Keith Richardson vs. Justin Scoggins

Andy Nguyen vs. Nekah Dmitriyeva

Donterry Woods vs. TBA

Brandon Bushaw vs. Paul Teague

Jordan Weeks vs. Murat Kazgan

Marcus Brimage vs. Trevor Loken

Tony Soto vs. Joshua Marer

Devin Gibson vs. Albert Inclan

Tomar Washington vs. Willie Sears

Prelims

Roberto Armas vs. Brett Lowry

Doug Coltrane vs. Brian Jackson

James Brown vs. Stevo Morris