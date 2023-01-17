UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on PPV from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday January 21, which makes it Sunday January 22 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

On the top of fight card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) of Brazil and No.7-ranked contender Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of the US contest for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil and former titleholder Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico, currently holding the interim belt, meet in the trilogy fight.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 283 fight card, Neil Magny (27-10) and Gilbert Burns (20-5) battle it out at welterweight. Plus, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (23-9) takes on Lauren Murphy (16-5) at women’s flyweight. Kicking off the PPV lineup of action, Johnny Walker (19-7) and Paul Craig (16-5-1) duel at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 283 start time in USA, Teixeira vs Hill

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, January 21. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 283 Australia time, Teixeira vs Hill

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 22. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 283 fight card

The full UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos