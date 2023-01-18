Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith public workout

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) faces Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) in the twelve-round middleweight main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The all-British clash features son of legendary former world champion up against former WBO light middleweight titleholder. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a public workout.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, DAZN in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan, and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 22.

Get the full fight card and start time.