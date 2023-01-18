Oscar Collazo vs Yudel Reyes on Jan 28 in Inglewood, CA

Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) faces a new opponent on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. A native of Villalba, Puerto Rico takes on Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico, who replaces originally announced Wilfredo Mendez (18-2, 6 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in the twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. The bout is featured on the DAZN streamed fight card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young. The rest of lineup of action has been also announced today.

“We are disappointed with the news that our compatriot Wilfredo Mendez won’t be able to fight me, said Collazo. “In this sport anything can happen. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him the best. I want to thank Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions who have worked very hard to ensure that the fight against Yudel Reyes continues to be a world title eliminator fight. I also greatly appreciate Paco Valcarcel from the WBO for the support to make this fight possible.

“We know that the rivalry between Puerto Rico vs. Mexico is exciting and without a doubt we will write another chapter. I promise you, Yudel is not going to stop or get in the way of me, I will be a champion and he will be one more test on my way to the top. Expect the best of me on January 28.”

In his previous bout in August, Yudel Reyes stopped Job Solano in the first round and secured his third win in a row. Before that he defeated Rene Santiago by unanimous decision and KO’d Osiel Lara in Round 2.

“We are very excited because we have been asking for an important opportunity for some time and now it has been given to us, Reyes said. “We are set for big fights and Oscar Collazo is a great challenge. I hope to put on a show for the fans that day.

“It feels good to be part of history like Chavez was with Macho Camacho, or Salvador Sanchez with Wilfredo Gomez, among others. We hope to give a great fight. I have fought a Puerto Rican before, Atenea Santiago, and I beat him to secure the NABO title. I hope to make history against Collazo, we are not going to disappoint the public and we are going to do our best for Mexico to get the victory.”

In addition, Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) now has an opponent for his DAZN broadcast opener, as he faces San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, on the top of prelims Los Angeles-born Alejandro Reyes (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Jose Zaragoza (9-6-1, 3 KOs) of Sedalia, Missouri in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, San Diego’s Adan Palma (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Anaheim’s Pedro Salome (3-1-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Daniel Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado and Jonathan Perez (40-33, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia duel in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

In the twelve-round main event, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the ten-round co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas and Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico battle it out for the vacant WBA International lightweight title.

“Golden Boy is going to make a statement in 2023,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Fans will be pleased to see that we’re starting the year on a fever pitch with a phenomenal card featuring potential world champions and some burgeoning stars I have personally discovered and stewarded – including main and co-main events Alexis Rocha and Floyd Schofield – in the state-of-the-art YouTube Theater.”

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

Rocha vs Young fight card

The full Rocha vs Young lineup looks as the following:

Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title

Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight