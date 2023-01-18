UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill features a series of MMA bouts with two Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, January 22 at 2 pm AEDT.

In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) of Brazil and No.7-ranked contender Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of the US battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil and former champion, currently holding the interim belt, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico, square off in the trilogy fight.

Also on the card, No. 5 Gilbert Burns (20-5) of Brazil and No. 12 Neil Magny (27-10) of the US faceoff at welterweight. As well, former UFC women’s strawweight champion, flyweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked 125-pound contender Jessica Andrade (23-9) of Brazil takes on No. 4-ranked Lauren Murphy (16-5) of the US. In addition, No. 12 Johnny Walker (19-7) of Brazil and No. 9 Paul Craig (16-5-1) of Scotland duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 22. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 283 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, January 22 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 283 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, January 22 at 1:30 pm ACDT.

The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9:30 am ACDT.

UFC 283 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, January 22 at 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 9 am AEST.

UFC 283 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, January 22 at 12:30 pm ACST.

The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8:30 am ACST.

UFC 283 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, January 22 at 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 7 am AWST.

UFC 283 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, January 22 at 10 am CXT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 6 am CXT.

UFC 283 fight card

The full UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos