Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The pair squares off in a twelve-round bout live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Ahead of the first boxing event held at the venue, YouTube Theater hosted an exclusive media roundtable with Alexis “Lex” Rocha, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya and managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Jason Gannon. Check out below what the participants had to say.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Alexis Rocha, NABO welterweight champion

Alexis Rocha at YouTube Theater | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“I’m super excited to be the main event again. After this fight, I feel like I will have the power to start calling out the big guys and demanding for the big fights.”

“I feel privileged to headline the first-ever boxing event to be held at the YouTube Theater. It’s going to be a great night of boxing on DAZN and I hope that everyone can tune in.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy

Alexis Rocha and Oscar De La Hoya | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“2023 is a big year for Golden Boy and we have a huge slate of fights ready to go. YouTube Theater is such an intimate venue, and fans will feel the energy being so close to the ring.”

“January 28 has an excellent slate of fights. From the opening fight to the main event, fans can expect fireworks.”

Jason Gannon, Managing Director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

L-R: Oscar De La Hoya, Alexis Rocha and Jason Gannon | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“Here at Hollywood Park and YouTube Theater, we couldn’t be more excited to host our first boxing match up on January 28.”

“We think that this event will be an incredible part of the overall story here at YouTube Theater, hosting world-class fighters in partnership with Golden Boy.”

Alexis Rocha at YouTube Theater | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

In the co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas and Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico battle it out for the vacant WBA International lightweight title. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico faces Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in the WBO minimumweight world title eliminator.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, January 28.

Get Rocha vs Young full fight card.