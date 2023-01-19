Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) squares off against Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) in the twelve-round middleweight main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The all-British contest features son of legendary former world champion up against former WBO light middleweight titleholder. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, DAZN in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan, and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 22.

In the co-main event, Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3-0, 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Also on the card, Jack Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs) faces former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs) and Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) meets Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) at welterweight with the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts on the line.

