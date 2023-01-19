The four-fight card has been announced for the fifth week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, February 24. The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of bouts in the women’s flyweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

In the main event Desiree Yanez of the US goes up against Chelsea Hackett of Australia. Yanez (6-4) was in action last October when she stopped Natalya Speece in 18 seconds to rebound from a trio of losses. Hackett’s (3-1-1) most recent MMA bout goes back to November 2020 when she was stopped in the second round by Victoria Leonardo at Dana White’s Contender Series 36 and suffered her first defeat.

In the co-main event, Kaytlin Neil of the US takes on Griet Eeckhout a Belgium. Neil (6-4) is looking for her third straight victory. Eeckhout (6-4) is coming off the stoppage win against Nadia Akihary van der Wel.

Also on the card, Shanna Young (8-5) of the US squares off against Sandra Lavado (11-3) of Peru. In addition, Helen Peralta (6-3) faces her American-fellow Lisa Mauldin (4-3). The lineup can be found below.

“As we approach the kickoff to the 2023 PFL Challenger Series, we are excited to introduce our new women’s flyweight division as a part of this year’s eight-week competition being held live from the backlot of Universal Studios Florida,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

PFL Challenger Series 13 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 5 fight card looks as the following:

Chelsea Hackett vs. Desiree Yanez

Kaytlin Neil vs. Griet Eeckhout

Shanna Young vs. Sandra Lavado

Helen Peralta vs. Lisa Mauldin