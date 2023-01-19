Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster battle it out for the vacant WBC super featherweight title at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11. The pair squares off in a twelve-round bout live on Showtime. Ahead of the event, undefeated two-division world champion and top contender hosted a virtual press conference.

Advertisements

Looking for his third world title, Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) of Otumba, Mexico is a former WBC super bantamweight and featherweight champion, most recently taking a split decision against Mark Magsayo. Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) of Orange, Texas previously held the WBC ‘Silver’ super featherweight belt, and is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov.

Vargas defeated Magsayo to take the 126-pound title last July back at Alamodome, where Foster qualified for the Olympic trials. Check out below what the fighters had to say.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Rey Vargas: I want to thrill the fans. So come at me with whatever you have

“I want to thrill the fans,” said Vargas. So come at me with whatever you have. Let’s give the fans what they want.

“Alamodome is definitely a beautiful venue and a place where I have wonderful memories. This is another step for me toward history and there’s no better place to do it than in San Antonio. I’m looking forward to giving the fans a great show.

“Foster is very different from my last opponent. We’ve done a lot of different things in this training camp. We’re getting ready for the strategy that we think he’s going to employ. He’s elusive and he can be tough to catch.

“At the end of the day it’s about two guys in the ring trying to get the best out of each other. I’ve been in friendly and hostile environments in the ring. So I’m not worried about anything other than Foster.

“We’re coming back to a place where I have really good memories and I’m ready to do it again. I know that it’s a new weight class, but I don’t’ feel uncomfortable at all. I want to make history and do something that I’ll remember for the rest of my career.

“I’ve fought all kinds of styles, so nothing really surprised me. I have a hunch that Foster is going to come forward and be aggressive. If he fights me tactically, then I’ll be ready for that too.

“This is definitely an interesting challenge. I haven’t decided which weight I’m going to fight at afterward. I’m going to focus on the moment and this great fight that we’re going to have on February 11.

“I had a lot of important fights before the Mark Magsayo fight. I didn’t go from the bottom to the top in one fell swoop, I took the steps that were necessary to get to where I am.

“My power is definitely going to translate to 130 pounds. I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. The work that I’ve put into my power during training will definitely work in my favor.

“The Leo Santa Cruz fight is definitely something we’ve had our eyes on for years. There were some obstacles coming up, and that’s when this opportunity came up. I’m always up for new and exciting challenges and this was definitely one of them. I think this will be just as good of a fight as the Santa Cruz fight will be.”

O’Shaquie Foster: I’ve had to take a lot of ‘0’s’ lately and Vargas is going to be another one on the list

“Camp has been going great,” said Foster. “This is the best camp I’ve ever had. I want to appreciate Vargas for coming up and challenging me for the title. We’re ready. I’ve had to take a lot of ‘0’s’ lately and Vargas is going to be another one on the list.

“Everything happens for a reason. I had a couple setbacks and had to get focused and weed out the bad energy in my life. Now I’m ready. I have history at the Alamodome myself. I qualified for the Olympic trials there, so it’s going to be a fun night.

“I’ll be the first world titlist to come out of my city, so I’d be making history for Orange, Texas and raising the bar for the next generation. I’m ready to show the world that I’m one of the top fighters.

“It didn’t matter who I was facing. I was ready for anybody. It just makes it better that he’s an undefeated two-time champion. He’s a current champion, so I should get all my props after the fight.

“I thought it was a close fight for Vargas against Mark Magsayo but I thought he pulled it out. He was a little more active.

“For me to be a better person, I had to separate myself from the crowd. I moved away from my hometown five years ago and I only go back to see my family. I’m just focused on what I have to do in the future.

“I don’t know why he thinks I’m going to come out aggressively at him. I come out with different styles every time I fight. If he tries to box me or walk me down, good luck. He needs to worry about what he’s going to do.

“It’s going to be fireworks. We put in real work. Every fight I come in with a different style, so for this fight I’m bringing all the tricks. I’m going to show the world that I belong and that I’m here to stay.”

The list of bouts featured on the Vargas vs Foster undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 12.