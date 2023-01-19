A series of matchups has been added to the Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson fight card taking place at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. A heavyweight rematch between former interim champion Valentin Moldavsky and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell joins the main card live on Showtime. The pair squares off in the title eliminator.

Their first fight goes back to March 2019 in Thackerville, Oklahoma where Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) defeated Vassell (23-8) by unanimous decision. In his previous outing last August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Moldavsky faced Steve Mowry in a bout that ended in No Contest due to accidental eye poke after dropping a unanimous decision against Ryan Bader in the championship clash. Vassell fought last April back in San Jose where he stopped Timothy Johnson in the first round and secured his fourth win in a row.

Bellator 292 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Among the bouts added to the preliminary lineup of action, No. 8-ranked James Gallagher (11-2) faces Leandro Higo (21-6) at bantamweight. As well, Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) makes her flyweight debut against Bruna Ellen (6-4).

In the previously announced main event, newly crowned lightweight champion and No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his belt against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) takes on No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3). Both bouts serve as an opening round matchups for the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix 2023.

In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

Bellator 292 fight card

The current Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary card

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Leandro Higo vs. James Gallagher

Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Bruna Ellen

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades