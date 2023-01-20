Brahyan Zurcher vs David Evans tops PFL Challenger Series 14

The four-fight card has been announced for the sixth week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, March 3. The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of MMA bouts in the featherweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

On the top of fight card, unbeaten Brahyan Zurcher (4-0) of Las Vegas, NV goes up against David Evans (5-1) of St. Louis, Missouri. Zurcher won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Ricardo Jimenez at PFL 7 in August 2022. Before that he similarly defeated Scottie Stockman at PFL Challenger Series 4 last March. Evans is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Gary Konkol last May. Prior to that he was KO’d by Gauge Young in the first round and suffered his first defeat.

Among other bouts, Nathan Kelly (6-2) of Ireland takes on Zachary Hicks (8-4) of the US. Plus, Ago Huskic (8-5) of the US faces undefeated Gabriel Braga (8-0) of Brazil. In addition, Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-6) of India meets Igeu Kabesa (15-2) of Congo.

“The PFL Challenger Series is where some of the best fighters in the world begin to create their legacies, and we’re excited to introduce the Featherweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “We are proud to present these athletes with a global platform, fighting to achieve PFL Regular Season glory.”

In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, March 4.

PFL Challenger Series 14 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 6 fight card looks as the following:

Brahyan Zurcher vs. David Evans

Nathan Kelly vs. Zachary Hicks

Ago Huskic vs. Gabriel Braga

Vikas Singh Ruhil vs. Igeu Kabesa