Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith weigh-in results

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) square off in the all-British main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The twelve-round middleweight clash features son of legendary former world champion up against former WBO light middleweight titleholder. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 22.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, DAZN in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan, and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) and former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3-0, 20 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder. Also on the card, Jack Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs) takes on former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs) in a ten-round bout. In addition, Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) faces Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) in a welterweight match with the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts at stake.

Get Eubank Jr vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo, 12 rounds, welterweight – British, Commonwealth, IBF European, WBC International Silver welterweight titles

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, cruiserweight