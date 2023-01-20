Former three-time welterweight champion and middleweight title challenger Douglas Lima is back in action, when he faces Costello Van Steenis at Bellator Paris taking place at Accor Arena on Friday, May 12. The scheduled for three rounds bout is featured on the main card live on Showtime.

No. 4-ranked welterweight Lima (32-11) is looking to rebound from four straight losses. The Brazilian fighter, who won Bellator 170-pound World Grand Prix 2019, was in action last July at Bellator 283 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Jason Jackson. “The Phenom” challenged Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight title in October 2020, but suffered the defeat also by UD.

Van Steenis (14-2) of Holland won two of his previous bouts, most recently submitting Kamil Oniszczuk in the second round at Bellator 287 last October. Before that he took a split decision against Fabian Edwards.

Also joining Bellator Paris 2023 fight card, Jose Augusto (7-4-0 1 NC) and Simon Biyong (9-2) square off at light heavyweight.

In the previously announced main event, Mousasi (49-8-2) takes on Fabian Edwards (11-3) in the middleweight title eliminator. In the co-main event, Sidney Outlaw (16-5) and Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) battle it out in an opening round bout of Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

In Australia, Bellator Paris: Mousasi vs Edwards airs live on Saturday, May 13.

Bellator Paris: Mousasi vs Edwards fight card

The current Bellator Paris: Mousasi vs Edwards lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Sidney Outlaw – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout

Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary card

Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon

Jose Augusto vs. Simon Biyong