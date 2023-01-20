UFC 283 weigh-in results, Teixeira vs Hill

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. Marking the promotion’s return to Brazil, the lineup features a series of MMA matches with two titles contested on the night. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 22.
In the five-round main event, former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) squares off against Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) defends his belt against former champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) in their trilogy fight.
MMA fans can watch UFC 283 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 283 fight card
Main card
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Preliminary card
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Early prelims
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos