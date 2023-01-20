UFC 283 weigh-in results, Teixeira vs Hill

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. Marking the promotion’s return to Brazil, the lineup features a series of MMA matches with two titles contested on the night. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 22.

In the five-round main event, former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) squares off against Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) defends his belt against former champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) in their trilogy fight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 283 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 283 fight card

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos