Search
UFC

UFC 283 weigh-in results, Teixeira vs Hill

FIGHTMAG

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill weigh-in live show

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. Marking the promotion’s return to Brazil, the lineup features a series of MMA matches with two titles contested on the night. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 22.

In the five-round main event, former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) squares off against Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) defends his belt against former champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) in their trilogy fight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 283 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 283 fight card

Main card

  • Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
  • Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
  • Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
  • Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097