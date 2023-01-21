Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live on Sky Sports Box Office from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The contest features a native of Hove, East Sussex and son of legendary former world champion up against Liverpool’s former WBO super welterweight champion. The pair meets in a 12-round all-British showdown at middleweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main, Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3-0, 20 KOs). Among other Eubank Jr vs Smith undercard bouts, Jack Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs) goes up against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs). As well, Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) and Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts. Plus, unbeaten former Team GB Olympian Frazer Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-6, 2 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

USA, Canada, DACH & Japan

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 7 pm CET / 3 am JST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, January 22

Time: 5 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Eubank Jr vs Smith from practically anywhere.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

Get Eubank Jr vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo, 12 rounds, welterweight – British, Commonwealth, IBF European, WBC International Silver welterweight titles

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Frankie Stringer vs. Cristian Narvaez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith results