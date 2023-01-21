Search
Eubank Jr vs Smith results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith results live from Manchester, England
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith faceoff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith: All-British middleweight clash at AO Arena in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) square off in the main event live on Sky Sports Box Office from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The contest features a native of Hove, East Sussex and son of legendary former world champion up against Liverpool’s former WBO super welterweight champion. The pair meets in a 12-round all-British showdown at middleweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.

In the ten-round co-main, Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3-0, 20 KOs). Among other Eubank Jr vs Smith undercard bouts, Jack Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs) goes up against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs). As well, Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) and Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts. Plus, unbeaten former Team GB Olympian Frazer Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-6, 2 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

USA, Canada, DACH & Japan
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 21
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 7 pm CET / 3 am JST

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, January 22
Time: 5 am AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Eubank Jr vs Smith from practically anywhere.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

Get Eubank Jr vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight
  • Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo, 12 rounds, welterweight – British, Commonwealth, IBF European, WBC International Silver welterweight titles
  • Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Frankie Stringer vs. Cristian Narvaez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith results

